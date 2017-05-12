Japan's potato chip shortage likely to linger until fall
Japan Times -- May 13
Hokkaido's potato farmers haven't recovered from last summer's typhoons, which means consumers will have to wait until at least fall before the usual range of potato chip products returns to store shelves.

The farm ministry expects the chip shortage to last until the island prefecture’s next harvests get underway in September. About 80 percent of Japan’s potatoes are grown in Hokkaido.

An unprecedented four typhoons lashed northern Japan last August. The rain and flooding caused severe agricultural damage that caused potato production to drop 10 percent year on year to 1.72 million tons in 2016.

While the region’s harvests for fresh potatoes have recovered, output for processed products like chips is still falling short of demand, forcing major potato chip maker Calbee Inc. and its peers to suspend some flavors and varieties.

ポテトチップスの品薄問題が解決するかもしれません。政府がジャガイモの生育が順調に進んでいると明らかにしました。その一方で、秋までは待ちきれないスーパーでは異変が起きていました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 13
Train passenger detained for groping woman found dead after fleeing
A man detained for groping a woman on a train was found dead near Tokyo's Ueno Station on Friday after fleeing from a station office where he had been brought for questioning, police said. (Japan Today)
May 13
Youngest ever shogi pro extends record winning run
The youngest-ever professional player of the Japanese board game shogi, 14-year-old Sota Fujii, has stretched his run of official consecutive victories to a fresh record of 17. (NHK)
May 13
May 13
Police raid gangster HQ in western Japan
Tokyo police have raided the headquarters of a yakuza crime syndicate in the western prefecture of Hyogo in connection with an extortion case. (NHK)
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 13
Japan Inc. heading for second straight record profit
Corporate Japan is on track to log a second year in a row of record net profit, driven by electronics makers, trading houses and other sectors making up for the weakness of automakers. (Nikkei)
May 12
Panel looks to curb flow of students into Tokyo's universities
A government panel of experts broadly agreed on a package of measures on Thursday to curb the flow of students to universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area. (Japan Times)
May 12
Trump appears to overstate F-35 presence in Japan
President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February. (washingtonexaminer.com)
May 12
Hermes store in Kyoto broken into
Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)