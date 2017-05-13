The number of libraries where books have been found to be damaged has grown in Japan.

NHK has learned that since late last month, 51 libraries in 17 prefectures have discovered damage to books and journals about the history of local schools.

The vandalism first came to light in the central Japanese regions of Tokai and Hokuriku.

More cases were later found in other parts of the country, including Miyagi, Iwate and Fukuoka Prefectures.

Class photos and student essays in commemorative books and journals published by elementary, junior high and high schools were cut out.

The books and journals are considered invaluable records of each area's history, and most are not allowed to be taken out of their libraries.