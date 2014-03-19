Japan town starts cancer tests using dogs
Jiji -- May 14
A small town in northeastern Japan has launched for its residents a unique health checkup program using dogs that can sniff out cancer.

The town of Kaneyama, Yamagata Prefecture, became the first municipality in the country to introduce screening tests by cancer-sniffing dogs, according to the town.

The Mogami region of northern Yamagata, where the town is located, suffered the country's highest stomach cancer mortality rate for women.

Kaneyama Mayor Hiroshi Suzuki was looking for ways to lower the mortality rate when he came to know the screening method utilizing cancer-sniffing dogs. He decided to introduce the testing for some 1,000 town residents aged 40 and up.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
May 14
Missile may be new type
Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said the ballistic missile North Korea launched on Sunday may be a new type of missile. (NHK)
May 14
Japan town starts cancer tests using dogs
A small town in northeastern Japan has launched for its residents a unique health checkup program using dogs that can sniff out cancer. (Jiji)
May 14
Growing number of library books found damaged
The number of libraries where books have been found to be damaged has grown in Japan. (NHK)
May 13
Rainy season appears underway in southwest Japan
Japan's Meteorological Agency says it appears the annual rainy season has begun in Okinawa and the Amami islands in the southwest. (NHK)
May 13
Train passenger detained for groping woman found dead after fleeing
A man detained for groping a woman on a train was found dead near Tokyo's Ueno Station on Friday after fleeing from a station office where he had been brought for questioning, police said. (Japan Today)
May 13
Youngest ever shogi pro extends record winning run
The youngest-ever professional player of the Japanese board game shogi, 14-year-old Sota Fujii, has stretched his run of official consecutive victories to a fresh record of 17. (NHK)
May 13
Japan's potato chip shortage likely to linger until fall
Hokkaido's potato farmers haven't recovered from last summer's typhoons, which means consumers will have to wait until at least fall before the usual range of potato chip products returns to store shelves. (Japan Times)
May 13
Police raid gangster HQ in western Japan
Tokyo police have raided the headquarters of a yakuza crime syndicate in the western prefecture of Hyogo in connection with an extortion case. (NHK)
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 13
Japan Inc. heading for second straight record profit
Corporate Japan is on track to log a second year in a row of record net profit, driven by electronics makers, trading houses and other sectors making up for the weakness of automakers. (Nikkei)