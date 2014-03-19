A small town in northeastern Japan has launched for its residents a unique health checkup program using dogs that can sniff out cancer.

The town of Kaneyama, Yamagata Prefecture, became the first municipality in the country to introduce screening tests by cancer-sniffing dogs, according to the town.

The Mogami region of northern Yamagata, where the town is located, suffered the country's highest stomach cancer mortality rate for women.

Kaneyama Mayor Hiroshi Suzuki was looking for ways to lower the mortality rate when he came to know the screening method utilizing cancer-sniffing dogs. He decided to introduce the testing for some 1,000 town residents aged 40 and up.