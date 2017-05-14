Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said the ballistic missile North Korea launched on Sunday may be a new type of missile.

Inada said the missile is estimated to have reached an altitude of more than 2,000 kilometers and that it flew for about 30 minutes.

She said the missile may have been fired on a "lofted" trajectory at a higher vertical angle than normal so that it would not travel far horizontally.

She mentioned that it was the first time for a North Korean missile to hit the 2,000 kilometer mark.