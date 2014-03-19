The government and ruling parties plan to introduce a system enabling pachinko parlors and other gambling facilities to ban the entry of people with serious addiction, government sources say.

Tackling gambling addiction has drawn renewed attention in Japan as the country has lifted a ban on casinos under legislation that took effect last year. The government believes building resorts with casinos and hotels will lure tourists and benefit local economies.

Japan opened the door to the construction of casinos under a law on so-called integrated resorts, which was put into force in December. The government is now in the process of crafting a bill to dictate how the casinos will operate, hoping to submit it during an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened in the fall.

Under the restricted entrance plan, gambling addicts who wish to overcome the problem or their families would notify nearby gambling facilities to ask that access be restricted.

If the facility operator recognized the addiction as serious, it could ban entry, or ask the person to leave if found inside the facility. And if the addiction were less serious, an operator could restrict the number of visits to the facility.

The level of addiction would be judged through medical certification, according to the sources.