Mayor on trial for bribery wins 3rd term uncontested
Japan Today -- May 15
The mayor of a central Japan city who is appealing a high court conviction for bribery secured his third term Sunday after becoming the only person to file candidacy for the May 21 election by the start of the official campaign period.

With major political parties deciding not to field candidates, Hiroto Fujii, 32, won uncontested just five months after he stepped down as mayor of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, and sought a mandate following the bribery conviction.

Fujii, who became the youngest mayor of a Japanese city in June 2013, overwhelmingly won re-election in January in the city with a population of around 56,000 to serve out the remainder of his term.

He was arrested in 2014 for allegedly accepting bribes. The Nagoya District Court acquitted him, but the high court in November found him guilty of receiving 300,000 yen ($2,650) in bribes, handing down a suspended sentence. He appealed the ruling.

任期満了に伴う岐阜県美濃加茂市の市長選挙が告示され、14日午後5時に受け付けが締め切られましたが、立候補の届け出は現職の藤井浩人さん（32）だけで、無投票で当選しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 15
Tokyo cops: 3 men drugged woman in Roppongi, gang-raped her in hotel
Three men have been accused of gang-raping a woman at a love hotel in Edogawa Ward after drugging her in a restaurant earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 15
Hitachi comes under cyber-attack
Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has come under a cyber-attack which may be the same one that rocked the world. (NHK)
May 15
N.Korea conducts successful missile launch
North Korea says it successfully test-launched a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile on Sunday. (NHK)
May 15
Man awaiting mountain rescue fatally struck by debris possibly kicked up by chopper's rotors
A man waiting for a helicopter rescue on a mountain in Yamanashi Prefecture was fatally struck Sunday by stones and parts of trees possibly dislodged by the hovering chopper's prop wash, local police said. (Japan Times)
May 15
2 'ransomware' attacks confirmed in Japan
The cyberattack that spread malicious software called ransomware is becoming a global issue, and Japan's National Police Agency says it has confirmed 2 assaults inside the country. (NHK)
May 15
Gov't eyes banning entry of gambling addicts to pachinko parlors
The government and ruling parties plan to introduce a system enabling pachinko parlors and other gambling facilities to ban the entry of people with serious addiction, government sources say. (Japan Today)
May 15
18-year-old Tokyo schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend
An 18-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of killing a female student he was dating at the same school, investigative sources said Sunday. (Japan Times)
May 15
Mayor on trial for bribery wins 3rd term uncontested
The mayor of a central Japan city who is appealing a high court conviction for bribery secured his third term Sunday after becoming the only person to file candidacy for the May 21 election by the start of the official campaign period. (Japan Today)
May 15
Male corpse found in refrigerator of abandoned home
Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse at an abandoned residence in Hitachi City, reports Fuji News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 15
Bawling babies face off in Japan's 'crying sumo'
More than 100 Japanese babies faced off Sunday in a traditional "crying sumo" ring, an annual ceremony believed to bring infants good health. (Japan Today)