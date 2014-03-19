The mayor of a central Japan city who is appealing a high court conviction for bribery secured his third term Sunday after becoming the only person to file candidacy for the May 21 election by the start of the official campaign period.

With major political parties deciding not to field candidates, Hiroto Fujii, 32, won uncontested just five months after he stepped down as mayor of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, and sought a mandate following the bribery conviction.

Fujii, who became the youngest mayor of a Japanese city in June 2013, overwhelmingly won re-election in January in the city with a population of around 56,000 to serve out the remainder of his term.

He was arrested in 2014 for allegedly accepting bribes. The Nagoya District Court acquitted him, but the high court in November found him guilty of receiving 300,000 yen ($2,650) in bribes, handing down a suspended sentence. He appealed the ruling.

任期満了に伴う岐阜県美濃加茂市の市長選挙が告示され、14日午後5時に受け付けが締め切られましたが、立候補の届け出は現職の藤井浩人さん（32）だけで、無投票で当選しました。