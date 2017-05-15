The cyberattack that spread malicious software called ransomware is becoming a global issue, and Japan's National Police Agency says it has confirmed 2 assaults inside the country.

The agency had instructed police across Japan to investigate the matter. It says that as of 0:00 PM on Sunday, at least one computer at a general hospital and a home PC belonging to an individual have been infected with ransomware. But, the agency says the attacks have not caused any financial damage so far. The hospital's operations and patients at the hospital have not been directly affected either.

Ransomware encrypts computer files and locks users out of their systems. It demands that the user pay a ransom fee in order to have access restored.

The agency said both infected PCs were running on the Windows 7 operating system. In each case, a ransom demand appeared on the computer screen. The users were instructed to pay 300 dollars in bitcoins, a digital currency.

世界各地で大規模なサイバー攻撃が起きた問題で、日産自動車は、イギリスの工場が被害を受けて、一時、操業が停止したことを明らかにしました。 イギリスのBBC（英国放送協会）は、ロシアやヨーロッパを中心にこれまでに100の国と地域でサイバー攻撃の被害が確認されたと報じています。