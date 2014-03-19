More than 100 Japanese babies faced off Sunday in a traditional "crying sumo" ring, an annual ceremony believed to bring infants good health.
In the sumo ring at the precinct of the Kamegaike Hachimangu shrine in Sagamihara west of Tokyo, two hulking wrestlers held up toddlers wearing tiny sumo belts and aprons to try to make them bawl.
Wrestlers sometimes shake the babies gently to encourage tears.
"My boy was crying from the very beginning and I felt a little bad," Tomoyo Watanabe, the mother of Zentaro, told AFP.
"But as I watched my baby crying, I was praying for him to grow up healthy and strong after this event."
The "crying sumo" is held at shrines and temples nationwide, to the delight of parents and onlookers.
"The cries of babies are believed to drive out demons and protect the infants from troubles," said priest Hiroyuki Negishi.
The ceremony is believed to date back more than 400 years.
VIDEO
May 15
Three men have been accused of gang-raping a woman at a love hotel in Edogawa Ward after drugging her in a restaurant earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 15
Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has come under a cyber-attack which may be the same one that rocked the world.
(NHK)
May 15
North Korea says it successfully test-launched a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile on Sunday.
(NHK)
May 15
A man waiting for a helicopter rescue on a mountain in Yamanashi Prefecture was fatally struck Sunday by stones and parts of trees possibly dislodged by the hovering chopper's prop wash, local police said.
(Japan Times)
May 15
The cyberattack that spread malicious software called ransomware is becoming a global issue, and Japan's National Police Agency says it has confirmed 2 assaults inside the country.
(NHK)
May 15
The government and ruling parties plan to introduce a system enabling pachinko parlors and other gambling facilities to ban the entry of people with serious addiction, government sources say.
(Japan Today)
May 15
An 18-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of killing a female student he was dating at the same school, investigative sources said Sunday.
(Japan Times)
May 15
The mayor of a central Japan city who is appealing a high court conviction for bribery secured his third term Sunday after becoming the only person to file candidacy for the May 21 election by the start of the official campaign period.
(Japan Today)
May 15
Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse at an abandoned residence in Hitachi City, reports Fuji News Network.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 15
More than 100 Japanese babies faced off Sunday in a traditional "crying sumo" ring, an annual ceremony believed to bring infants good health.
(Japan Today)