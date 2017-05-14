A man waiting for a helicopter rescue on a mountain in Yamanashi Prefecture was fatally struck Sunday by stones and parts of trees possibly dislodged by the hovering chopper's prop wash, local police said. (Japan Times)
The government and ruling parties plan to introduce a system enabling pachinko parlors and other gambling facilities to ban the entry of people with serious addiction, government sources say. (Japan Today)
The mayor of a central Japan city who is appealing a high court conviction for bribery secured his third term Sunday after becoming the only person to file candidacy for the May 21 election by the start of the official campaign period. (Japan Today)