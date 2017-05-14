Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse at an abandoned residence in Hitachi City, reports Fuji News Network.

At around noon, a 44-year-old male workman alerted police after find the body inside a commercial-use refrigerator left outside the building, located in the Shimodogiuchicho area.

Police arriving at the scene found the decayed body inside the the unit, which measures 2 meters in height. The person is believed to have died at least one week before, police said.

Based on a driver's license found at the scene, police suspect that man is a 50-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture.

茨城県日立市で、空き家の敷地に置かれた業務用冷蔵庫から男性の遺体が見つかりました。 遺体が見つかったのは、日立市下土木内町にある10年以上、空き家になっている住宅の敷地内に置かれた業務用大型冷蔵庫の中です。