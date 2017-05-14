18-year-old Tokyo schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend
Japan Times -- May 15
An 18-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of killing a female student he was dating at the same school, investigative sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the boy, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, is suspected of killing Mai Sato, 17, by assaulting her in her apartment or nearby, and setting fire to it sometime between around 8:30 p.m. on May 3 and 8:35 a.m. on May 4.

Sato was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital following a fire in the apartment in Taito Ward on the morning of May 4. Police questioned the boy who was visiting the apartment when the blaze began and he admitted to the murder charge, the sources said.

The boy told police that he had strangled Sato but changed his story several times, the sources said, adding the police could not determine the cause of her death even after an autopsy was carried out.

The boy called police to report the fire and was taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke. Having been treated for minor burns, he was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

ゴールデンウィーク期間中の4日、東京・台東区のマンションで火事があり、自宅にいた17歳の少女が死亡しました。当時、家族は旅行に出掛けていて、少女は1人で家にいました。そして、警視庁は、その少女を殺害した疑いで高校3年生の少年（18）を逮捕しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
