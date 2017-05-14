A 3-year-old boy's hand was jammed in an escalator at a shopping mall in Sakura City on Saturday for some two hours before being freed by authorities, reports TBS News.

A security guard at the mall made an emergency call at around 1 p.m. reporting that the boy's right hand was caught in an escalator on the first floor of Aeon Town.

Authorities arrived to find the boy's right hand caught between the escalator's handrail and the machinery. He was freed a little more than two hours later.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a bruise on his right hand, according to the Asahi Shimbun (May 13). There were no other injuries reported, authorities said.

The details of the case are being investigated, police said, adding that the boy became jammed when he was playing near the escalator during his visit to the mall with his mother to have lunch.

千葉県佐倉市のショッピングセンターのエスカレーターで、3歳の男の子が手を挟まれました。 13日正午すぎ、佐倉市の「イオン臼井店」1階のエスカレーターで、3歳の男の子が手すりベルトの吸い込み口に右手を挟まれました。 目撃した人：「子どもが（エスカレーターの）横に座って手を挟んだ。