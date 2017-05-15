North Korea says it successfully test-launched a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile on Sunday.

The country's communist party Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried photos in its Monday edition of the missile being fired from a mobile launcher.

State media said what it calls the Hwasong-12 rocket reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers and flew 787 kilometers, hitting its target in open waters in the Sea of Japan. The announcement said it was fired at a higher vertical angle on a "lofted" trajectory.

It said the test was aimed at verifying the technical specifications of a new ballistic missile capable of carrying a large-size nuclear warhead.

It is thought to be a new type of intermediate-range missile that is a revised version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

14日に北朝鮮が日本海に向けて発射したミサイルについて、北朝鮮メディアは中長距離弾道ミサイルの発射実験に成功したと伝えました。 15日付の北朝鮮の労働新聞には、移動式の発射台に搭載されたミサイルが打ち上げられる様子や金正恩委員長が実験の成功を喜ぶ写真が掲載されました。