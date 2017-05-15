North Korea says it successfully test-launched a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile on Sunday.
The country's communist party Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried photos in its Monday edition of the missile being fired from a mobile launcher.
State media said what it calls the Hwasong-12 rocket reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers and flew 787 kilometers, hitting its target in open waters in the Sea of Japan. The announcement said it was fired at a higher vertical angle on a "lofted" trajectory.
It said the test was aimed at verifying the technical specifications of a new ballistic missile capable of carrying a large-size nuclear warhead.
It is thought to be a new type of intermediate-range missile that is a revised version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
