Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has come under a cyber-attack which may be the same one that rocked the world.

Hitachi officials say problems were found on part of their in-house computer system on Monday.

They say employees cannot send or receive emails or open attachments. They say similar problems were also found at their group firms abroad.

The officials say they believe their computer system was infected with the same software that locked up computers around the world. They say they are trying to quickly restore the system.

日立製作所は15日午前、サイバー攻撃を受けて国内外の拠点の一部で社内メールの送受信ができなくなったり添付ファイルが開けないなどの被害が出ていると明らかにしました。世界で同時多発した大規模サイバー攻撃と同じウイルスかどうかは分からないとしています。