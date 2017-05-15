Japan's Defense Ministry says a Ground Self-Defense Force aircraft dropped off the radar above the northern main island of Hokkaido at around noon on Monday.

Ministry officials say the LR-2 reconnaissance and communications plane took off from Okadama Airport in Sapporo City at 11:23 AM. It was heading for Hakodate Airport in the same prefecture.

The plane, with 2 pilots and 2 maintenance personnel on board, lost communications with air traffic controllers at 11:47 AM. Then it disappeared from radar about 30 kilometers west of Hakodate Airport.

The aircraft carries stretchers for medical emergencies, and was on its way to pick up a patient at the request of Hokkaido's governor.

15日昼前、陸上自衛隊の連絡偵察機が北海道の函館空港周辺を飛行中にレーダーから消えました。機体には4人が乗っていました。