Japan's Defense Ministry says a Ground Self-Defense Force aircraft dropped off the radar above the northern main island of Hokkaido at around noon on Monday.
Ministry officials say the LR-2 reconnaissance and communications plane took off from Okadama Airport in Sapporo City at 11:23 AM. It was heading for Hakodate Airport in the same prefecture.
The plane, with 2 pilots and 2 maintenance personnel on board, lost communications with air traffic controllers at 11:47 AM. Then it disappeared from radar about 30 kilometers west of Hakodate Airport.
The aircraft carries stretchers for medical emergencies, and was on its way to pick up a patient at the request of Hokkaido's governor.
