SDF aircraft disappears from radar
NHK -- May 15
Japan's Defense Ministry says a Ground Self-Defense Force aircraft dropped off the radar above the northern main island of Hokkaido at around noon on Monday.

Ministry officials say the LR-2 reconnaissance and communications plane took off from Okadama Airport in Sapporo City at 11:23 AM. It was heading for Hakodate Airport in the same prefecture.

The plane, with 2 pilots and 2 maintenance personnel on board, lost communications with air traffic controllers at 11:47 AM. Then it disappeared from radar about 30 kilometers west of Hakodate Airport.

The aircraft carries stretchers for medical emergencies, and was on its way to pick up a patient at the request of Hokkaido's governor.

15日昼前、陸上自衛隊の連絡偵察機が北海道の函館空港周辺を飛行中にレーダーから消えました。機体には4人が乗っていました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 15
Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)
May 15
May 15
Tokyo cops: 3 men drugged woman in Roppongi, gang-raped her in hotel
Three men have been accused of gang-raping a woman at a love hotel in Edogawa Ward after drugging her in a restaurant earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 15
Hitachi comes under cyber-attack
Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has come under a cyber-attack which may be the same one that rocked the world. (NHK)
May 15
N.Korea conducts successful missile launch
North Korea says it successfully test-launched a new type of ground-to-ground ballistic missile on Sunday. (NHK)
May 15
Man awaiting mountain rescue fatally struck by debris possibly kicked up by chopper's rotors
A man waiting for a helicopter rescue on a mountain in Yamanashi Prefecture was fatally struck Sunday by stones and parts of trees possibly dislodged by the hovering chopper's prop wash, local police said. (Japan Times)
May 15
2 'ransomware' attacks confirmed in Japan
The cyberattack that spread malicious software called ransomware is becoming a global issue, and Japan's National Police Agency says it has confirmed 2 assaults inside the country. (NHK)
May 15
Gov't eyes banning entry of gambling addicts to pachinko parlors
The government and ruling parties plan to introduce a system enabling pachinko parlors and other gambling facilities to ban the entry of people with serious addiction, government sources say. (Japan Today)
May 15
18-year-old Tokyo schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend
An 18-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of killing a female student he was dating at the same school, investigative sources said Sunday. (Japan Times)
May 15
Mayor on trial for bribery wins 3rd term uncontested
The mayor of a central Japan city who is appealing a high court conviction for bribery secured his third term Sunday after becoming the only person to file candidacy for the May 21 election by the start of the official campaign period. (Japan Today)