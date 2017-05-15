About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Aoi Matsuri or the Hollyhock Festival is one of 3 main annual festivals held in Kyoto. It dates back to about 1,400 years ago when Emperor Kinmei ordered a horse race through the streets of the capital to pray for a bountiful harvest.

On Monday, participants followed the ancient route from the Kyoto Imperial Palace to Kamigamo-jinja Shrine.