Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds
NHK -- May 15
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Aoi Matsuri or the Hollyhock Festival is one of 3 main annual festivals held in Kyoto. It dates back to about 1,400 years ago when Emperor Kinmei ordered a horse race through the streets of the capital to pray for a bountiful harvest.

On Monday, participants followed the ancient route from the Kyoto Imperial Palace to Kamigamo-jinja Shrine.

