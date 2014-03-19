Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party failed on Monday to sum up opinions to strengthen countermeasures against passive smoking by revising a related law.
At the day's sectional meeting, the LDP was unable to decide whether to adopt a plan proposed by the health ministry that bans indoor smoking everywhere but in small bars or a compromise plan worked out by party executives to make it compulsory for small restaurants to indicate smoking is allowed or not.
As even the compromise plan was virtually scrapped due to opposition by lawmakers who want to promote regulations on secondhand smoking, it became very difficult for the health ministry to introduce a bill to amend the law by the end of the current parliamentary session next month,people familiar with the matter said.
