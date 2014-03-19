In a bid to help reduce teachers' overtime, Japan's education ministry will launch a program next month to send advisers to local education boards.
Experts in operational efficiency and officials of local governments that have been trying out their own ways to cut teachers' extra hours, will be sent as advisers to 20 to 30 education boards, upon request, ministry sources said.
Advisers will provide education boards with tips on how the workload undertaken by teachers can be reduced. Techniques learned will be compiled into a booklet to be shared with education boards across the country.
Experts include those familiar with improving the work environment and taking advantage of information and communication technology, or ICT, the sources said.
Local government officials will be dispatched by eight local governments, including two prefectures. Among them are Tokyo's Suginami Ward, which accepts outside instructors for school club activities, and the city of Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, which has the city education board collect and manage school lunch fees.
Japan and New Zealand agreed Monday to lead discussions at a ministerial meeting in Vietnam later this month of the remaining member economies of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to establish the free trade zone without the United States. (Jiji)
Japan's five leading banking groups reported a third straight year of shrinking aggregate profit Monday, hampered by the central bank's negative interest rate policy, but the strength of their overseas operations helped stave off a worse result. (Nikkei)
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)