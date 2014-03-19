Australian rugby star Giteau to play for Suntory
Japan Today -- May 16
Australian playmaker Matt Giteau will join Japanese champions Suntory Sungoliath for the 2017-18 Top League season after bringing to an end his six-year stint in France with Toulon.

The 34-year-old, who has played 103 tests for Australia, enjoyed a hugely successful and lucrative stay in France, playing a major role as the wealthy southern club won the European Rugby Champions Cup three times.

Suntory were once coached by England coach Eddie Jones, who handed Giteau his test debut in 2002 and previously employed George Gregan, while Wallabies flanker George Smith is still on the books at the club.

"I am very much looking forward to becoming a member of Suntory Sungoliath next season," he said in a news release.

"Friends including George Smith and George Gregan, when they talk about the team, do so with great affection.

"Me and my family feel that it is time for a new challenge in Japan, and I believe this club is a good place to do that."

Giteau joined Toulon in 2011 after falling out of favor with Wallabies coach Robbie Deans but saw his international career revived when a change was made to allow players based overseas with 60 caps or more to represent Australia.

The rule, pushed through by current Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, was dubbed "Giteau's Law" and allowed the flyhalf-inside center to play a leading role in Australia's run to the final of the 2015 World Cup.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 16
Accused burglar found with 700 pairs of women's underwear in Nagoya residence
A 50-year-old in custody on suspicion of theft was found by police to have hundreds of pairs of women's underwear in his residence in Nagoya, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 16
Search continues for missing SDF aircraft
The search continues for a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force aircraft that disappeared from radar above the northern main island of Hokkaido on Monday. (NHK)
May 16
School bus carrying 54 children crashes in Kobe; 1 woman dead, 10 injured
A bus carrying 54 children returning from a field trip crashed into a car on a road in Kobe City on Monday, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 16
Education ministry to send advisers to cut teachers' overtime
In a bid to help reduce teachers' overtime, Japan's education ministry will launch a program next month to send advisers to local education boards. (Jiji)
May 16
LDP fails to form opinion on passive smoking measures
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party failed on Monday to sum up opinions to strengthen countermeasures against passive smoking by revising a related law. (Jiji)
May 16
Japan, NZ agree to lead TPP talks without U.S.
Japan and New Zealand agreed Monday to lead discussions at a ministerial meeting in Vietnam later this month of the remaining member economies of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to establish the free trade zone without the United States. (Jiji)
May 16
Global cyberattack hits Japan, including Hitachi, JR East
Japanese companies, municipalities and citizens have fallen prey to cyberattacks that began hitting targets worldwide late last week, it was learned Monday. (Jiji)
May 16
Australian rugby star Giteau to play for Suntory
Australian playmaker Matt Giteau will join Japanese champions Suntory Sungoliath for the 2017-18 Top League season after bringing to an end his six-year stint in France with Toulon. (Japan Today)
May 16
Low interest rates still squeezing Japanese banking profits
Japan's five leading banking groups reported a third straight year of shrinking aggregate profit Monday, hampered by the central bank's negative interest rate policy, but the strength of their overseas operations helped stave off a worse result. (Nikkei)
May 15
Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)