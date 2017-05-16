A 50-year-old in custody on suspicion of theft was found by police to have hundreds of pairs of women's underwear in his residence in Nagoya, reports TV Asahi.
On Monday, Aichi Prefectural Police accused Shiken Taniguchi of entering an apartment in Midori Ward by smashing a window and stealing 20,000 yen in cash sometime between May 3 and 5. The suspect has admitted to committing more than 50 such burglaries.
Taniguchi also confessed to about 40 thefts of women's underwear in Midori since April of last year. A search of the residence of the suspect, located in Tempaku Ward, revealed about 700 pairs of women's undergarments, including bras and panties.
"I wanted women's underwear, so I stole them," the suspect was quoted by police, according to Nikkan Sports (May 15).
