School bus carrying 54 children crashes in Kobe; 1 woman dead, 10 injured
tokyoreporter.com -- May 16
A bus carrying 54 children returning from a field trip crashed into a car on a road in Kobe City on Monday, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, reports TV Asahi.

At around 3 p.m.he bus rented by a day care center in Ono City collided with the car, killing its female driver and injuring three passengers, authorities said, adding that seven children were also injured. None of the injuries to the 10 persons are considered life-threatening.

遠足帰りの園児らが乗った貸し切りバスと乗用車が衝突し、11人が死傷しました。　15日午後3時前、神戸市北区の県道で、遠足から帰る途中だった兵庫県小野市の保育所の園児ら54人が乗った貸し切りバスと乗用車が衝突しました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
