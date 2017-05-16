A bus carrying 54 children returning from a field trip crashed into a car on a road in Kobe City on Monday, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, reports TV Asahi.
At around 3 p.m.he bus rented by a day care center in Ono City collided with the car, killing its female driver and injuring three passengers, authorities said, adding that seven children were also injured. None of the injuries to the 10 persons are considered life-threatening.
