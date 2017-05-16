NHK has learned that Princess Mako is expected to announce her engagement to a man she met during her university studies.

Princess Mako is 25 years old. She is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino, who is the second son of the current Emperor.

Sources told NHK that she will become engaged to Kei Komuro, who lives in Yokohama, near Tokyo. They both studied at a university in Tokyo.

The couple is expected to hold a news conference after arrangements are made.