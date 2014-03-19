The Japanese education ministry on Tuesday released draft plans for a new university entrance examination system, calling for fully shifting to privately managed English exams in fiscal 2020 or partially maintaining the current government-backed scheme for the subject until fiscal 2023.

The current National Center Test for University Admissions, jointly held by the state-affiliated National Center for University Entrance Examinations, or NCUEE, and universities, is planned to be replaced in fiscal 2020.

The ministry aims to finalize the new examination system by the end of June after making a choice between the two options for English tests, while hearing opinions from the general public, as well as high schools and universities.

According to the draft plans, unified university entrance examinations under the new system will be held for two days in mid-January, as under the current system.

文部科学省が大学入試の「センター試験」に代わる新たなテストの案を公表しました。共通一次試験の時代から続いている「あれ」が変わるほか、将来的には鉛筆も不要になるかもしれません。文部科学省担当の佐藤慎記者の解説です。