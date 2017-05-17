The news that Princess Mako of Japan is getting engaged to a man she met at university has come as a pleasant surprise to those who know them.

The Imperial Household Agency and other sources say the princess is getting engaged to Kei Komuro, who works for a law firm.

Both are 25 years old. They met 5 years ago as students at International Christian University.

The princess is the eldest daughter of Prince and Princess Akishino, and is the first grandchild of the Emperor and Empress.

During his university days, Komuro took the role of "prince of the sea" in a tourism campaign for Fujisawa City, south of Tokyo.

Princess Mako studied at a British graduate school and works as a researcher at a museum in Tokyo.

Sources say she has introduced Komuro to her parents and received their approval. Their relationship has already been reported to the Emperor and Empress.

The wedding is expected to take place next year.