The Japanese government adopted Tuesday a bill aimed at reducing seats and rezoning electoral constituencies for the House of Representatives in order to correct vote-value disparities.
The bill to revise the public offices election law calls for reducing the number of Lower House seats by six for single-seat constituencies and by four for proportional representation regional blocs.
If the bill is enacted, the overall number of Lower House seats will decrease to a post-World War II low of 465, 289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 for proportional representation regional blocs.
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito is hoping to have the bill pass the Lower House next week for enactment before the current Diet session ends on June 18.
Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a teenage boy arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend likely drowned her before setting her residence on fire earlier this month, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
While Japan's failure to spur inflation continues to generate angst about the nation's future, gross domestic product data this week is likely to show that the economy has still managed to eke out five straight quarters of expansion. (bloomberg.com)
KURUMIN Aroma was just walking down the street when she thought she found the opportunity of a lifetime. Little did she know she was being tricked into the porn industry and would later struggle to escape. (news.com.au)
The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers.
(Nikkei)
Like most comedians in Japan, 30-year-old Ike Nwala is an all-arounder. He does live shows with two different comedy troupes, appears on variety shows, and does commercials. He's on TV just about every day, which is a typical workload for a rising star in Tokyo. (vice.com)
The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace. (the-japan-news.com)