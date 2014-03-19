The Japanese government adopted Tuesday a bill aimed at reducing seats and rezoning electoral constituencies for the House of Representatives in order to correct vote-value disparities.

The bill to revise the public offices election law calls for reducing the number of Lower House seats by six for single-seat constituencies and by four for proportional representation regional blocs.

If the bill is enacted, the overall number of Lower House seats will decrease to a post-World War II low of 465, 289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 for proportional representation regional blocs.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito is hoping to have the bill pass the Lower House next week for enactment before the current Diet session ends on June 18.