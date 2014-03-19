The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan left the Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday on a surveillance mission following North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Sunday.

The vessel of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet was to set sail on Monday. But the departure was delayed due to technical problems.

The Yokosuka-based Ronald Reagan, a symbol of the U.S. military's deterrent power in the western Pacific Ocean, leads Carrier Strike Group 5, which consists of Aegis radar-equipped ships and submarines.

Japanese government sources said the aircraft carrier may conduct joint training with the Self-Defense Forces in the Sea of Japan or the East China Sea to put pressure on North Korea.