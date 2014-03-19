Multilingual guide app launched for Imperial palaces
The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

The app, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets, offers audio guides in Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, French and Spanish.

Covered by the app are a total of 82 facilities at the Imperial Palace and its East Gardens in Chiyoda Ward and the palace in Kyoto. It also offers 223 photos and graphics.

Using the Global Positioning System, the app informs users on a pop-up window that guide services are available when they approach any of the facilities.

宮内庁が皇居・東御苑などの入園者のために開発した音声ガイドのアプリの運用が16日から始まりました。　対象となる施設は皇居一般参観コースと皇居・東御苑、京都御所で、アプリはスマートフォンやタブレット端末があれば世界中どこでもダウンロード可能です。
May 17
Number of flights to Japan to hit record level this summer
The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers. (Nikkei)
May 17
May 17
Enjoy visitor-friendly cycling road with mountain view in Ibaraki Pref.
Having heard that Tsukuba Kasumigaura Ring Ring Road, an about 180-kilometer-long cycling course in Ibaraki Prefecture, became even more visitor-friendly this spring, I tried out a section about 40 kilometers long between Sakuragawa and Tsuchiura. (the-japan-news.com)
May 15
Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)
May 13
Rainy season appears underway in southwest Japan
Japan's Meteorological Agency says it appears the annual rainy season has begun in Okinawa and the Amami islands in the southwest. (NHK)
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 12
Toy fair opens in Shizuoka
Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City. (NHK)
May 12
IC payments in Japan to be more convenient for foreign visitors
Making payments with integrated circuit-embedded cards in Japan is expected to become easier for visitors from abroad as efforts have begun to introduce contactless payment systems that are globally common. (Jiji)
May 10
Japan may tighten rules for go-karts on public roads
The Japanese government will consider measures for safe driving of go-karts permitted to run on public roads following an increase in the number of accidents involving the vehicles, transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday. (Jiji)
May 08
Double-decker bullet trains to be decommissioned
Double-decker trains are to disappear from Japan's Shinkansen networks. (NHK)