The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

The app, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets, offers audio guides in Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, French and Spanish.

Covered by the app are a total of 82 facilities at the Imperial Palace and its East Gardens in Chiyoda Ward and the palace in Kyoto. It also offers 223 photos and graphics.

Using the Global Positioning System, the app informs users on a pop-up window that guide services are available when they approach any of the facilities.

宮内庁が皇居・東御苑などの入園者のために開発した音声ガイドのアプリの運用が16日から始まりました。 対象となる施設は皇居一般参観コースと皇居・東御苑、京都御所で、アプリはスマートフォンやタブレット端末があれば世界中どこでもダウンロード可能です。