Enjoy visitor-friendly cycling road with mountain view in Ibaraki Pref.
the-japan-news.com -- May 17
Having heard that Tsukuba Kasumigaura Ring Ring Road, an about 180-kilometer-long cycling course in Ibaraki Prefecture, became even more visitor-friendly this spring, I tried out a section about 40 kilometers long between Sakuragawa and Tsuchiura.

I'm in my second year at The Yomiuri Shimbun after graduating from university, where I trained as an American football player, and was quite confident in the strength of my legs. However, it turned out not to be so easy.

From this fiscal year, a total of 102 rental bicycles, including some suited for women and children, are available for biking the route, representing an increase of 60. Cyclists on the route can enjoy beautiful views of Mt. Tsukuba and Lake Kasumigaura.

I called in advance to reserve a crossover bike, and on April 28, I left my house in Mito at about 7:30 a.m. for Sakuragawa, which I chose as my starting point because I had heard that I could enjoy a close view of Mt. Tsukuba while cycling.

I got off the train at JR Iwase Station before heading to Takasago ryokan, a Japanese-style inn that also rents out bikes. A one-day rental fee was ¥1,500. Toshio Takamatsu, 68, the owner of the inn, saw me off with a smile, saying: "From Sakuragawa to Tsuchiura, the route is slightly downhill. So it'll be easy."

I put on a helmet, got on my crossover bike and began pedaling enthusiastically.

Rural area with old station

The route from Iwase Station through the countryside toward Mt. Tsukuba in the south utilizes the now-defunct Tsukuba tetsudo railway. Riding in the spring sunshine, the crisp breeze through my thin long-sleeved shirt made me feel comfortable. Besides the occasional tractor's engine I heard only the sound of the wind. My spirits lifted when I took a deep breath of the fresh air, and I began pedaling out of the saddle.

Soothed by the canola flowers swaying in the wind, I didn't feel tired at all when I arrived at the Amabiki rest stop, five kilometers from my starting point. The former platform of a now-defunct train station there provided a good atmosphere.

News source: the-japan-news.com
MORE NEWS
May 17
Number of flights to Japan to hit record level this summer
The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers. (Nikkei)
May 17
Multilingual guide app launched for Imperial palaces
The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace. (the-japan-news.com)
May 17
Enjoy visitor-friendly cycling road with mountain view in Ibaraki Pref.
Having heard that Tsukuba Kasumigaura Ring Ring Road, an about 180-kilometer-long cycling course in Ibaraki Prefecture, became even more visitor-friendly this spring, I tried out a section about 40 kilometers long between Sakuragawa and Tsuchiura. (the-japan-news.com)
May 15
Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)
May 13
Rainy season appears underway in southwest Japan
Japan's Meteorological Agency says it appears the annual rainy season has begun in Okinawa and the Amami islands in the southwest. (NHK)
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 12
Toy fair opens in Shizuoka
Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City. (NHK)
May 12
IC payments in Japan to be more convenient for foreign visitors
Making payments with integrated circuit-embedded cards in Japan is expected to become easier for visitors from abroad as efforts have begun to introduce contactless payment systems that are globally common. (Jiji)
May 10
Japan may tighten rules for go-karts on public roads
The Japanese government will consider measures for safe driving of go-karts permitted to run on public roads following an increase in the number of accidents involving the vehicles, transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday. (Jiji)
May 08
Double-decker bullet trains to be decommissioned
Double-decker trains are to disappear from Japan's Shinkansen networks. (NHK)