In Japan, women can't ascend to the throne, nor can they retain their royal status if they marry a commoner.

These archaic laws have been questioned before and are sure to be questioned again now that popular Japanese Princess Mako of Akishino has reportedly fallen in love with a commoner and plans to marry next year.

The news was reported by the Japan Times and later confirmed by the Imperial Household Agency in Japan.

Princess Mako, 25, is the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko.

Her fiance is former university classmate Kei Komuro, also 25, a graduate student at Tokyo's Hitotsubashi University who works at a law firm.

While royal rituals surrounding engagement and marriage will be observed for the couple, following the union Princess Mako will be a princess no more, her marriage to a commoner tantamount to leaving the Japanese royal family.

The Princess is a popular figure in Japan, with Wikipedia describing her as 'something of an internet idol since 2004' thanks to her fashion choices such as a sailor fuku. Fan art of the princess is also popular online.

She came of age in 2011 and was assumed her official title of Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown. Since then she has attended official events as a member of the royal family, visiting victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. She's also knows sign language and works with the deaf community along with her mother Princess Akishino.