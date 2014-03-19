Meet the black comedian who has become Japan's most unlikely star
vice.com -- May 17
Like most comedians in Japan, 30-year-old Ike Nwala is an all-arounder. He does live shows with two different comedy troupes, appears on variety shows, and does commercials. He's on TV just about every day, which is a typical workload for a rising star in Tokyo.

Probably the only atypical thing about Ike is that he's black.

Ike got into Japanese comedy completely by accident. Raised near Seattle, the Nigerian-American had always intended to go into computer science, having taught himself programming while in elementary school. He continued taking courses in college, and then one day he wandered into a Japanese video rental store. Playing on the screen was a skit by Junji Takada, one of the most crude and surreal comedians ever.

Ike was immediately hooked.

"I thought, 'Is this guy on drugs?''' he told me over green tea lattes at one of his favorite cafes. "I loved it."

Ike asked the man behind the counter if he could rent that DVD, and if he could recommend more like it. The employee happily obliged, and handed over a few other discs.

"By the way, do you understand Japanese?" the man asked.

"Nope," Ike said, then picked up the bag of DVDs and went home to watch them.

In fact, before the man told him what language it was, he'd thought maybe the videos were in Chinese - he'd had no contact with Japanese culture before that. But there was something about the comedy style that spoke to him. Almost immediately, Ike says, "I went from saying 'Wow, this is funny' to 'Wow, I want to do this.'" But first, he had to get to Japan.

"So I got a job at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo," he tells me, as if that were the most natural path to the goal. "I worked in computer engineering. And the whole time I was watching comedy DVDs nonstop, teaching myself Japanese, and working on my material." He started working with a comedy troupe as its only non-Japanese member. But it was his appearance on a popular TV show, doing an impression of the announcer at the Tokyo Disney Sea resort, that really launched his career. A video clip went viral, and before long he was fielding calls from shows that wanted him as a guest.

