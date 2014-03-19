KURUMIN Aroma was just walking down the street when she thought she found the opportunity of a lifetime. Little did she know she was being tricked into the porn industry and would later struggle to escape.

Ms Aroma was approached on the streets of Tokyo about four years ago and she believed she was being poached for glamour modelling. She wanted to follow her dream of being a celebrity.

Aroma, now a popular YouTuber, told The Guardian she was given a business card by a man from a talent agency, who she thought she could trust.

She was later given a contract that stated the modelling job would require her to be nude.

"That was the first I'd heard about nudity," she told The Guardian.

"I cried, but felt under a lot of pressure to say yes, so agreed."

After she signed the contract, it was suggested she appear in an adult film.

She agreed after up to eight men in the industry demanded her to do it.

The Japanese porn industry rakes in almost $6 billion a year and about 20,000 new titles are released every year.

"For the whole time I was involved in the porn film industry, my male handlers told me I belonged to them," Ms Aroma told The Guardian.

"I had no freedom and nowhere to turn for help. I was trapped."

Videos of her were released online and Ms Aroma said while she had not discussed it with her parents, other "furious" relatives turned their backs on her.

