Number of flights to Japan to hit record level this summer

The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers.

Tweet On the back of growth in the number of foreign tourists to Japan, the country's major airlines and budget carriers have been increasing their flights. Foreign airlines, including South Korean carriers, are also increasing flights to Japan.

Number of flights to Japan to hit record level this summer (Nikkei) The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers.

Multilingual guide app launched for Imperial palaces (the-japan-news.com) The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds (NHK) About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan (Jiji) Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year.