A wall painting based on the globally popular manga "AKIRA" has appeared at a fashion mall under renovation in Tokyo's Shibuya shopping district.

The image unveiled on Wednesday depicts the comic's lead character, a young boy, on a motorcycle. The manga by Katsuhiro Otomo debuted in 1982, but features young men fighting in Tokyo in 2019.

The 2-meter-tall, 1.5-meter-wide illustration was painted on a construction wall at the Shibuya Parco mall. The establishment is to reopen in 2019.