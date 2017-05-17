Japan's education minister has been asked about a plan for a university to open a school in one of the government's national strategic special economic zones.

Okayama University of Science plans to open the veterinary medicine school in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan. The university is operated by Kake Educational Institution, which is headed by a friend of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

An education ministry advisory panel is assessing an application to open the school.

A Democratic Party lawmaker raised the matter at a Lower House committee meeting on Wednesday. He quoted media as saying the ministry prepared a document saying the Cabinet Office told it that Abe reportedly backs the plan.

The lawmaker said he had a copy of the document, and asked Education Minister Hirokazu Matsuno whether such a document exists.