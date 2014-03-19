The world champion All Blacks will face Japan in a test match next year before heading to Europe for their end-of-season tour in an effort to boost interest ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the country.

Steve Hansen's side will meet the Brave Blossoms at a yet-to-be-decided venue on Nov. 3, a match that could be followed by a heavyweight clash against England at Twickenham.

Hansen used New Zealand's 2014 northern hemisphere tour to replicate conditions he expected to encounter in the final weeks of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and said the Japan game would help with preparations for the global showpiece.

The two sides have met five times previously, although the first two games in Japan in 1987 were not accorded test status. Their first official test was at the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa, where the All Blacks won 145-17.

They also met in the 2011 tournament in New Zealand, where the All Blacks won 83-7, before they recorded a 54-6 victory in Tokyo in 2013.