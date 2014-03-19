A man in Okinawa was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting two police officers on fire, apparently with gasoline, leaving one of them badly injured, police said.

The seriously injured police officer suffered face burns, while the other officer sustained light burns on both arms, the police said. The suspect was identified as Yoshihide Taira, 51.

The incident occurred at an apartment in Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, in the afternoon when the police officers visited the suspect as part of an investigation. The suspect allegedly poured the liquid on them before setting fire to it.

沖縄県うるま市で、傷害事件の容疑をかけられた男が突然、ガソリンのようなものをまいて火を付け、警察官2人がけがをしました。 警察や消防によりますと、17日午後2時半ごろ、うるま市のアパートから出火し、2階の部屋の一部が焼けました。