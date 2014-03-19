A man in Okinawa was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting two police officers on fire, apparently with gasoline, leaving one of them badly injured, police said.
The seriously injured police officer suffered face burns, while the other officer sustained light burns on both arms, the police said. The suspect was identified as Yoshihide Taira, 51.
The incident occurred at an apartment in Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, in the afternoon when the police officers visited the suspect as part of an investigation. The suspect allegedly poured the liquid on them before setting fire to it.
