Japan's Junn Mitsuhashi has cast a shadow over Japanese tennis after getting banned for life for match-fixing offenses, a senior official said Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was booted out of the sport and fined $50,000 after being found guilty of offering money for players to underperform and breaking gambling rules by placing 76 bets on matches in 2015.
Mitsuhashi, a former junior doubles partner of Japanese star Kei Nishikori who peaked at 295 in the world singles rankings in 2009, also failed to cooperate with a Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) investigation into the allegations, also a serious breach of protocol.
Japan Tennis Association managing director Tsuyoshi Fukui said Mitsuhashi's case would force stricter education of players.
Mitsuhashi asked Joshua Chetty to approach another player about fixing a match at an ITF Futures tournament in South Africa in November 2015, according to the TIU.
The sport's anti-corruption body said Mitsuhashi had offered Chetty -- himself banned for life last September following a separate probe -- $2,000 for a singles match and $600 for a doubles match.
Mitsuhashi was also found guilty of making similar advances in Lagos the following month.
