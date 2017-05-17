Tokyo cops: Parlor employed Chinese masseuses to provide 'full sex'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a parlor in Sumida Ward featuring Chinese masseuses for allegedly providing sexual services in violation of the law, reports TBS News.

According to police, parlor Kenkodo, located in the Kotobashi area, allegedly provided sexual services while masquerading as a massage parlor in an area where such a business is restricted.

Misao Furuya, a 46-year-old employee, and two other suspects are believed to have employed female Chinese nationals in their 40s and 50s to provide prostitution, promoting the parlor as offering "honban [full sex] for 10,000 yen," according to TV Asahi (May 17).

Furuya and one other suspect admit to the allegations while the third suspect denies involvement.

Kenkodo has collected about 22 million yen in revenue over the past year, police said.

東京・墨田区で女性従業員にみだらな行為をさせたなどとして、違法風俗店の実質的経営者の男ら3人が逮捕されました。
