Officials at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo say their giant panda Shin Shin has been showing what may be signs of pregnancy.

On Thursday they announced the panda was eating fewer bamboo shoots while also sleeping and resting more since around Tuesday.

Shin Shin was seen mating with her partner, Ri Ri, 3 times in late February.

But officials say it is too early to come to any conclusions as female pandas can show similar changes even if they are not pregnant.

She gave birth to a cub in 2012, but it died 6 days later.

Shin Shin showed what appeared to be signs of pregnancy the following year, but she was found not to be pregnant.

上野動物園（東京都台東区）は１８日、ジャイアントパンダの雌シンシン（１１歳）に食欲の減退や休息時間の増加など行動の変化が見られ、妊娠の兆候があると発表した。妊娠していれば早くて今月末から来月初めにも、同園で５年ぶりとなる赤ちゃんが誕生する。