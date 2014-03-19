The city government of Nagoya, central Japan, has caught one of the two alligator gars that have been spotted inhabiting the expansive moat of Nagoya Castle.
The capture came after repeated attempts to catch the carnivorous nonnative fish, which specialists warn may have an adverse impact on the local ecosystem.
The alligator gar, about 1.4 meters in size, is estimated to weigh more than 30 kilograms.
According to the city government's biodiversity center, a volunteer worker involved in the capture campaign found the alligator gar caught in a trap on Wednesday afternoon. It took four workers about an hour to take the fish from the water.
Indigenous to North America, alligator gars are one of the world's largest freshwater fish, growing to nearly 3 meters.
