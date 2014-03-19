Japan's gross domestic product in January-March grew 0.5 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report Thursday.

The quarterly reading represents a 2.2 pct annualized rise.

The annualized result outpaced the median forecast of a 1.7 rise in a Jiji Press poll of 21 economic research institutes.

In nominal terms, January-March GDP fell 0.0 pct for an annualized decrease of 0.1 pct.

For fiscal 2016, which ended in March, Japan's GDP rose 1.3 pct from the previous year in real terms and expanded 1.2 pct in nominal terms.

内閣府が発表した今年1月から3月期の実質GDPは、5四半期連続のプラス成長になりました。5期連続は小泉政権時の2006年以来、11年ぶりです。しかし、この好調さを実感できない人が多いかもしれません。なぜなのでしょうか。