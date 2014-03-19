A drone-like object was spotted flying above one of the four Chinese ships that entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa Thursday, according to the Japan Coast Guard. (Jiji)
Miyagi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the body of a female middle school student at a hotel in Tagajo City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Toxic benzene at up to 100 times the government safety limit was detected again in groundwater samples collected in April at the planned relocation site for Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday. (Japan Today)