A drone-like object was spotted flying above one of the four Chinese ships that entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa Thursday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Until Thursday, no such object had been seen in the waters.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the drone-like object flew above the Chinese coast guard's Haijing 2308 for about four minutes around 10:50 a.m. (1:50 a.m. GMT).

The Japan Coast Guard is trying to identify the type of the drone and the intention behind the flight.

