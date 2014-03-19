China may have flown drone over Japanese waters
Jiji -- May 19
A drone-like object was spotted flying above one of the four Chinese ships that entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa Thursday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Until Thursday, no such object had been seen in the waters.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the drone-like object flew above the Chinese coast guard's Haijing 2308 for about four minutes around 10:50 a.m. (1:50 a.m. GMT).

The Japan Coast Guard is trying to identify the type of the drone and the intention behind the flight.

尖閣諸島周辺の領海に侵入した中国の船がドローンを飛ばしているのを海上保安庁が初めて確認しました。　18日午前11時前、尖閣諸島沖の日本の領海内に侵入した中国公船を海上保安庁の巡視船が監視していたところ、約5分間、船首付近を飛行する小型無人機「ドローン」を確認しました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
May 19
May 19
Residents in rural areas of Aomori, Akita warned about bears
Residents in mountainous areas of Aomori and Akita prefectures are being warned by authorities to be on the lookout for bears. (Japan Today)
May 19
Panda at Tokyo zoo shows signs of pregnancy
Officials at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo say their giant panda Shin Shin has been showing what may be signs of pregnancy. (NHK)
May 19
Nigerian nationals caught dismantling stolen van at Chiba workshop
Two male Nigerian nationals have been arrested after they were found dismantling a stolen Toyota HiAce van at a workshop in Inzai City, reports Nippon News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 19
Miyagi school girl dies in apparent suicide by jumping off hotel roof
Miyagi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the body of a female middle school student at a hotel in Tagajo City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 19
Toxicity levels 100 times safety limit detected again at new fish market site
Toxic benzene at up to 100 times the government safety limit was detected again in groundwater samples collected in April at the planned relocation site for Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 19
Alligator gar captured in Nagoya Castle moat
The city government of Nagoya, central Japan, has caught one of the two alligator gars that have been spotted inhabiting the expansive moat of Nagoya Castle. (Jiji)
May 19
16-year-old girl arrested over death of newborn daughter
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with abandonment of a body after she showed up at a Nagoya police station with the body of her newborn daughter in a bag, police said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 19
Japan Jan.-March GDP up annualized 2.2 pct
Japan's gross domestic product in January-March grew 0.5 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report Thursday. (Jiji)
May 18
Man held for setting 2 police officers on fire in Okinawa
A man in Okinawa was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting two police officers on fire, apparently with gasoline, leaving one of them badly injured, police said. (Japan Today)