Toxic benzene at up to 100 times the government safety limit was detected again in groundwater samples collected in April at the planned relocation site for Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday.

Toxic arsenic exceeding the standard as well as cyanide, which regulations state should not be found at all, were also found in the survey conducted by the metropolitan government, it said at a meeting of a panel of experts.

The findings were reported at the meeting held at Tsukiji market as the panel discussed measures to contain contaminated groundwater at the new site in Tokyo's Toyosu waterfront district, which was previously occupied by a gas production plant.

The plan to relocate the Tsukiji wholesale market, known for its daily fish auctions, by November 2016 has been stalled as Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, elected last summer, decided to postpone the move amid concerns about soil and air pollution in the Toyosu area.

The panel has compiled two plans to prevent the toxic groundwater from vaporizing in basement chambers by covering the floors with either special sheet or concrete.

The sheet method is estimated to cost 8.5 billion ($76 million) to 9.5 billion yen while the concrete plan is estimated at 4 billion to 5 billion yen.