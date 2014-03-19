Residents in mountainous areas of Aomori and Akita prefectures are being warned by authorities to be on the lookout for bears.

Flyers to warn people of bear attacks were distributed in rural areas of the two prefectures on Thursday. The flyers advise local residents not to enter forests where bears have spotted at a time of year when they forage for bamboo shoots and mountain vegetables.

Last year, bears killed four people who were harvesting bamboo shoots.

Each year, at this time, prefecture and city officials warn locals to stay away from bear habitats, but many people do not heed the warnings.