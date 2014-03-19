Residents in rural areas of Aomori, Akita warned about bears
Japan Today -- May 19
Residents in mountainous areas of Aomori and Akita prefectures are being warned by authorities to be on the lookout for bears.

Flyers to warn people of bear attacks were distributed in rural areas of the two prefectures on Thursday. The flyers advise local residents not to enter forests where bears have spotted at a time of year when they forage for bamboo shoots and mountain vegetables.

Last year, bears killed four people who were harvesting bamboo shoots.

Each year, at this time, prefecture and city officials warn locals to stay away from bear habitats, but many people do not heed the warnings.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 19
China may have flown drone over Japanese waters
A drone-like object was spotted flying above one of the four Chinese ships that entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa Thursday, according to the Japan Coast Guard. (Jiji)
May 19
Residents in rural areas of Aomori, Akita warned about bears
Residents in mountainous areas of Aomori and Akita prefectures are being warned by authorities to be on the lookout for bears. (Japan Today)
May 19
Panda at Tokyo zoo shows signs of pregnancy
Officials at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo say their giant panda Shin Shin has been showing what may be signs of pregnancy. (NHK)
May 19
Nigerian nationals caught dismantling stolen van at Chiba workshop
Two male Nigerian nationals have been arrested after they were found dismantling a stolen Toyota HiAce van at a workshop in Inzai City, reports Nippon News Network. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 19
Miyagi school girl dies in apparent suicide by jumping off hotel roof
Miyagi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the body of a female middle school student at a hotel in Tagajo City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 19
Toxicity levels 100 times safety limit detected again at new fish market site
Toxic benzene at up to 100 times the government safety limit was detected again in groundwater samples collected in April at the planned relocation site for Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 19
Alligator gar captured in Nagoya Castle moat
The city government of Nagoya, central Japan, has caught one of the two alligator gars that have been spotted inhabiting the expansive moat of Nagoya Castle. (Jiji)
May 19
16-year-old girl arrested over death of newborn daughter
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with abandonment of a body after she showed up at a Nagoya police station with the body of her newborn daughter in a bag, police said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 19
Japan Jan.-March GDP up annualized 2.2 pct
Japan's gross domestic product in January-March grew 0.5 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report Thursday. (Jiji)
May 18
Man held for setting 2 police officers on fire in Okinawa
A man in Okinawa was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting two police officers on fire, apparently with gasoline, leaving one of them badly injured, police said. (Japan Today)