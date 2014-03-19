A 16-year-old girl has been charged with abandonment of a body after she showed up at a Nagoya police station with the body of her newborn daughter in a bag, police said Thursday.
According to police, the girl - wearing her school uniform - came to the police station in Midori Ward at around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported.
At first, the girl said she might be pregnant. Then she started crying and said her baby had been born in her bedroom at home on May 10 and she had kept the corpse there, wrapped in a towel. Police said she opened the bag and showed them the infant's body with the umbilical cord still attached.
