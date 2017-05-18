Two male Nigerian nationals have been arrested after they were found dismantling a stolen Toyota HiAce van at a workshop in Inzai City, reports Nippon News Network.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chiba Prefectural Police arrested Onuba Emmanuel Gabriel, 47, and Oniyaba Tony, 46, at the workshop for allegedly storing a vehicle known to be stolen.

Onuba admits to the allegations. However, Oniyaba denies the allegations, telling police he does not know why he was arrested.

Prior to their arrests, the suspects were in the middle of dismantling the HiAce when an investigator entered the workshop for an inspection. The officer had received a tip that a stolen vehicle was on the premises.

According to police, the yard is likely being used to prepare stolen vehicles for sale overseas. In Chiba, there are more than 500 locations for such purposes.

Police are considering applying additional charges to the two suspects after finding parts from approximately four other vehicles at the workshop, according to TV Asahi (May 17).

