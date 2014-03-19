A female stork, a species designated as a special national treasure, was killed Friday as a hunter shot it by accident in Shimane Prefecture, police and a local education board said Friday.

According to the education board, one member of a local hunting group shot the stork, believing it was a heron.

The Unnan city education board confirmed that the 5-year-old stork had laid eggs in March and that four chicks have hatched so far. Since wild storks disappeared in 1971, this was only the second such hatching in the wild that was not part of an ongoing breeding project in and around Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.

Storks -- large black and white birds with long beaks, necks and legs -- have been breeding in the wild since 2007 around Toyooka, where a major stork rearing facility called the Hyogo Park of the Oriental White Stork is located.

島根県雲南市で、国の天然記念物のコウノトリを猟友会の男性が誤って撃ち落としました。 市の教員委員会によりますと、19日午前10時ごろ、雲南市大東町でサギを駆除していた猟友会の男性が誤って国の天然物のコウノトリを散弾銃で撃ち落としたということです。