A US Department of Defense official says that a second aircraft carrier will be sent to the waters near the Korean Peninsula.

The Pentagon official says that the USS Ronald Reagan, which left the US naval base in Yokosuka on Tuesday, will head to the Sea of Japan and join the USS Carl Vinson. The official says that the 2 carriers are scheduled to conduct joint exercises there.

It is extremely rare for 2 US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers to conduct joint drills in the Sea of Japan.

The US administration under President Donald Trump has made dealing with North Korea its top security priority. This is in light of Pyongyang's efforts to speed up its nuclear and missile development programs.

The head of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, said in a Congressional hearing last month that US forces will maintain their ability to respond immediately, in order to deter North Korea's provocative actions.

朝鮮半島の緊張が続くなか、日本海にアメリカの原子力空母2隻が展開することになります。