Legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki has come out of retirement from making feature-length films.

Miyazaki's production base, Studio Ghibli, said on Friday that he had begun working on a new project.

The studio says he found a theme worth basing a film on and that, considering his age, the work will be his last.

The 76-year-old announced his retirement from making features 4 years ago. He has since produced short films.