Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and five boys in the beating of another male youth at a park in Arakawa Ward after the victim did not show them respect, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
A 35-year-old man was arrested for disrupting railway operations on the Keihin Tohoku line on Thursday night, after he jumped onto train tracks following trouble with another passenger on the train, police said Friday. (Japan Today)
A painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold to Yusaku Maezawa, president of Japan's Start Today Co., which operates online fashion mall Zozotown, for 110,487,500 dollars at a Sotheby's auction in New York Thursday. (Jiji)
A female stork, a species designated as a special national treasure, was killed Friday as a hunter shot it by accident in Shimane Prefecture, police and a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday. (Jiji)