New graduates enjoy best job market in decades
NHK -- May 20
New university graduates in Japan are enjoying the best job market on record.

The labor and education ministries say 97.6 percent of graduates had landed jobs by April 1st. The ministries jointly polled 4,770 students who left university in March.

The employment rate is up 0.3 percentage points from last year, the highest since the survey began in 1997.

A separate labor ministry survey of about 170,000 high school graduates says 99.2 percent had jobs by the end of March.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
May 20
Gang of 6 beats boy his over failure to 'greet'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and five boys in the beating of another male youth at a park in Arakawa Ward after the victim did not show them respect, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 20
Man arrested after jumping onto tracks over trouble on train
A 35-year-old man was arrested for disrupting railway operations on the Keihin Tohoku line on Thursday night, after he jumped onto train tracks following trouble with another passenger on the train, police said Friday. (Japan Today)
May 20
Shoe shop goes bust after holding closing sale for more than 20 years
A Japanese shoe shop known for holding a "store-closing sale" for more than 20 years finally went bust, a credit research agency said Friday. (Japan Today)
May 20
Basquiat painting sold for $110 million to Japanese entrepreneur
A painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold to Yusaku Maezawa, president of Japan's Start Today Co., which operates online fashion mall Zozotown, for 110,487,500 dollars at a Sotheby's auction in New York Thursday. (Jiji)
May 20
Kumamoto Castle repair work shown to media
Work to restore the main tower of Kumamoto Castle was shown to media on Friday, about one year after a series of earthquakes struck Kumamoto City, western Japan. (NHK)
May 20
Animation legend Miyazaki to make another feature
Legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki has come out of retirement from making feature-length films. (NHK)
May 20
2nd US carrier to be sent to waters near N.Korea
A US Department of Defense official says that a second aircraft carrier will be sent to the waters near the Korean Peninsula. (NHK)
May 20
Female stork shot mistakenly by hunter in Shimane
A female stork, a species designated as a special national treasure, was killed Friday as a hunter shot it by accident in Shimane Prefecture, police and a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)
May 20
Japan named best ski destination by Aussie travel magazine
Japan topped the 2017 world skiing destination rankings, replacing New Zealand, Australia's International Traveller magazine has said. (Jiji)
May 20
Visitors to Japan top 10 million this year at fastest pace
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday. (Jiji)