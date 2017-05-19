New university graduates in Japan are enjoying the best job market on record.

The labor and education ministries say 97.6 percent of graduates had landed jobs by April 1st. The ministries jointly polled 4,770 students who left university in March.

The employment rate is up 0.3 percentage points from last year, the highest since the survey began in 1997.

A separate labor ministry survey of about 170,000 high school graduates says 99.2 percent had jobs by the end of March.