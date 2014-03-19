A 35-year-old man was arrested for disrupting railway operations on the Keihin Tohoku line on Thursday night, after he jumped onto train tracks following trouble with another passenger on the train, police said Friday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. at JR Kawaguchi Station in Saitama Prefecture. The man, identified as Satoshi Otsuka, reportedly got into a confrontation with a female co-passenger after he spilled a canned drink on the woman inside the train, Fuji TV reported. Shortly after the two started an argument, Otsuka fled the train at the station, jumped onto the train tracks and climbed over the safety fence.
He was arrested at the scene on charges of violating the Railway Operation Act.
According to representatives of the railway company, train operations were temporarily suspended as a result of the incident.
Otsuka was quoted by police as saying he panicked because he thought he would be mistaken for a groper.
Police said the woman told them she had not been groped and that she and Otsuka had argued over his drink being spilled on her clothes.
